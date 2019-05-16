FIFA fines Anderlecht for breaking youth transfer rules

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has fined Belgian club Anderlecht 200,000 Swiss francs ($198,000) for breaking rules related to youth transfers, but did not impose a transfer ban.

FIFA says its disciplinary panel “took into account the cooperation of the club,” which violated the rules in signing four young players.

In a similar case, Chelsea is preparing an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge a one-year transfer ban.

Manchester City is also under scrutiny by FIFA.

FIFA prohibits international transfers of minors unless their families moved to a country for non-soccer reasons, or are close to the border of another nation where the youngster plays.

Exceptions within most of Europe allow 6- to 18-year-old players to be signed if education and living standards are met.

FIFA says it also fined the Belgian soccer federation 230,000 Swiss francs ($228,000).