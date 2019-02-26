FIFA bans referee from Tanzania for life for taking bribes
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says its ethics committee imposed a life ban on referee Oden Charles Mbaga of Tanzania for taking bribes.
FIFA says Mbaga was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($200,000). It is unclear how FIFA can enforce fines for unethical behavior.
Without giving details of the bribery, FIFA says Mbaga breached the 2009 version of its code of ethics though the investigation was opened only in July last year.
Mbaga has reportedly been linked to match-fixer Wilson Perumal of Singapore, who was involved in providing referees to corrupt international friendly games for betting scams.
Perumal’s schemes included fixing warmup games for South Africa before it hosted the 2010 World Cup.
Mbaga had been on FIFA’s international list of referees approved to handle national team games.
- AFC
- AFC
- African Nations Cup
- Algarve Cup
- Argentina Primera Division
- Argentina Supercopa
- Belgian Super Cup
- Brazil Serie A
- Bundesliga
- CAF
- Community Shield
- CONCACAF
- CONCACAF Champions League
- CONCACAF U-20 Championship
- CONCACAF Women’s Championship
- CONMEBOL
- Copa América
- Copa del Rey
- Copa Libertadores
- Copa Sudamericana
- Dutch Johan Cruyff Shield
- English Championship
- English League One
- English League Two
- English Premier League
- Eredivisie
- Euro Cup
- Euro Qualifying
- FA Cup
- FIFA Club World Cup
- FIFA Confederations Cup
- FIFA U-17 World Cup
- FIFA U-20 World Cup
- FIFA World Cup
- France Trophee des Champions
- German DFB Pokal
- German DFL-Supercup
- Gold Cup
- International Champions Cup
- International Friendlies
- Italy Supercoppa Italiana
- Jupiler League
- La Liga
- League Cup
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- MLS
- NWSL
- OFC
- Popular Soccer Leagues
- Primeira Liga
- Scottish Premier League
- Serie A
- soccer
- Spanish Super Cup
- tanzania
- Tanzania
- Turkish Super Lig
- UAE Super Cup
- UEFA
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Super Cup
-