Fenerbahce beats Zenit in 1st leg of Europa League last 32

ISTANBUL (AP) — Fenerbahce will take a 1-0 lead to Zenit St. Petersburg in the Europa League last 32 after Islam Slimani scored the only goal of the first leg on Tuesday.

Slimani struck in the 21st minute after being set up by Victor Moses, who is on loan at the Istanbul club from Premier League side Chelsea.

Zenit squandered a chance to equalize before halftime when Robert Mak’s penalty was saved by Harun Tekin.

The other round-of-32 games are on Thursday. Fenerbahce’s game was played early for security reasons to avoid it clashing with Istanbul rival Galatasaray hosting Benfica.