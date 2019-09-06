FC Cincinnati hosts Toronto FC, aims to stop home skid

Toronto FC (10-10-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (5-20-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts Toronto FC trying to break a five-game home slide.

FC Cincinnati is 3-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. FC Cincinnati is last in the Eastern Conference with 28 goals. Allan Cruz leads the team with five.

Toronto FC is 9-3-6 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto FC is 6-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Ledesma has five goals and three assists for FC Cincinnati. Cruz has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Jozy Altidore leads Toronto FC with 10 goals. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 2-7-1, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 4.4 shots on goal and three corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Fanendo Adi (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Frankie Amaya (injured).

Toronto FC: None listed.