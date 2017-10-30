Fans of ‘world’s worst team’ celebrate loss in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) Fans of the self-proclaimed ”world’s worst team” celebrated Monday after their team was eliminated from a soccer tournament in Brazil.

Ibis lost 3-2 on aggregate to Decisao in the second division of the Pernambuco state championship, blocking what could have been the team’s first promotion in decades.

Fans rallied over the last two months to keep the club’s losing traditions. And on Sunday, fans celebrated after a 2-0 first-leg victory was squandered at Decisao in a 3-0 loss.

Article continues below ...

Ibis had a victory drought of nearly four years in the 1980s, with 11 consecutive losses, earning the club the nickname.

This year, Ibis won five matches, drew three and lost two. But the club’s run ended on Sunday.

Next year, the club will have its 80th anniversary and players were expecting to take it to Pernambuco state’s top division in celebration.

Mauro Shampoo, who calls himself the club’s worst ever player, said he now expects to get his Ibis decorated bicycle back from fans that supposedly stole it in protest against the winning streak.