FA charges Man United manager Jose Mourinho over TV outburst

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The English Football Association has charged Jose Mourinho for using bad language into a TV camera after a Manchester United game.

The FA alleges Mourinho’s language after a victory over Newcastle on Oct. 6 “was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

United was trailing Newcastle 2-0 then came from behind to win 3-2 and ease the immediate pressure on Mourinho.

United is already seven points behind English Premier League front-runners Manchester City and Chelsea after eight games.

Mourinho has until Friday to respond to the charge.