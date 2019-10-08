Ex-Germany, Bayern star Bastian Schweinsteiger is retiring

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger says he is retiring from soccer, ending an 18-year professional career.

The 35-year-old midfielder made 121 appearances for Germany from 2004-16, and was in the team that won the World Cup in 2014.

Schweinsteiger played for Bayern Munich, Manchester United and, since 2017, Chicago Fire in his club career. He won the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.

Schweinsteiger announced his retirement over Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic but I am looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon.”

He is married to former tennis player Ana Ivanovic.