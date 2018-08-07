ESPN enters into multi-year deal with Italy’s Serie A

ESPN and ESPN will broadcast Serie A games as part of a multi-year rights agreement with the top Italian league.

More than 340 games will be available on ESPN , ESPN’s streaming service that was launched in April. ESPN will broadcast a Serie A match each week, and additional games will be shown on ESPN2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Coverage will also include news and highlights from the league. Among the teams that play in Serie A are Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The league opener between ChievoVerona and Juventus on Aug. 18 will be available on ESPN . The match will mark Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut with Juventus after the five-time FIFA Player of the Year was acquired from Real Madrid for an Italian record transfer fee of $131.5 million last month.