England, Brazil close out year with 0-0 draw in friendly

LONDON (AP) An inexperienced England side stifled another of soccer’s leading teams on Tuesday, drawing 0-0 with Brazil after a scoreless draw with world champion Germany last week.

In a friendly of few chances in front of 84,595 fans at Wembley Stadium, the closest England and Germany came to breaking the deadlock came in the final 15 minutes.

A long-range strike from Fernandinho shaved the post and Neymar fed Paulinho, who was denied at the near post by England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Dominic Solanke could have won it for England on his international debut in the closing minutes, but he failed to control Ashley Young’s cross, enabling goalkeeper Ramses Becker to gather the ball.

It was the final game of the year for England and Brazil, which are now waiting to see who they will be paired with at the 2018 World Cup when the draw takes place next month.