Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia and Chicago square off

Philadelphia Union (13-7-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (7-11-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire play Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia.

The Fire are 4-6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 4-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The Union are 10-3-3 in conference matchups. Philadelphia leads the Eastern Conference with 140 shots on goal, averaging 5.4 per game. Philadelphia is also the conference leader with 48 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Gaitan leads Chicago with seven assists. Nemanja Nikolic has four goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

Kacper Przybylko leads Philadelphia with 11 goals. Marco Fabian has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, five shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 5-3-2, averaging two goals, 1.5 assists, five shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Fabian Herbers (injured).

Philadelphia: None listed.