Dynamo, FC Dallas tie 1-1 in Texas Derby

HOUSTON (AP) — Ronaldo Pena scored his first MLS goal in the 88th minute, helping the Houston Dynamo tie FC Dallas 1-1 on Thursday night in the Texas Derby.

Houston (7-11-7) ended a club-record five-game losing streak, but its winless stretch was extended to eight matches. Dallas (13-5-7) remains atop the Western Conference standings, four points ahead of Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC.

Pena, a Venezuela striker playing in his fourth MLS match, took a pass at the top of the 18-yard box, split two defenders and sent in a shot past a diving Jimmy Maurer.

Five minutes prior, Michael Barrios scored for Dallas by winning a one-on-one battle for a glancing header and sending it through the legs of goalkeeper Joe Willis. Barrios has scored all five of his goals this season in the last five games.

Six of the last seven games in the series have ended in draws — including the first meeting this season.

CREW 1, FIRE 1, TIE

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Niko Hansen scored his first goal of the season in the 87th minute to give Columbus the tie with Chicago.

Nemanja Nikolic scored his 12th goal of the season for the Fire (6-15-6) in the 67th minute. Chicago ended its longest losing streak in franchise history at eight games.

Columbus is 11-8-7.