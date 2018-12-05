Liverpool beats Burnley 3-1 to stay on Man City’s coat tails

Manchester City just cannot shrug off Liverpool in what is looking increasingly like a two-horse race for the Premier League title.

Three days after scoring a winner six minutes into injury time in the local derby against Everton, Liverpool needed rested stars Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to come off the bench and help rally the team to a 3-1 win at Burnley on Wednesday.

Liverpool moved back to within two points of City, the defending champions, and the top two remain unbeaten after 15 of 38 games.

Fewer and fewer sides look capable of keeping touch with them

Chelsea lost for the second time in three matches, squandering an early lead in a surprise 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The London club’s 10-point gap to City could grow further at the weekend, with the leaders visiting Stamford Bridge.

Defeat for Chelsea allowed Tottenham to climb into third place — six points behind Liverpool — after a 3-1 win over Southampton.

Manchester United dropped Paul Pogba and was held to a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in a bruising match at Old Trafford, leaving Jose Mourinho’s team 18 points behind City. Even the bare minimum of Champions League qualification could be beyond United, which is in eighth spot and eight points adrift of fourth-place Chelsea.