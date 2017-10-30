Deportivo La Coruna beats Las Palmas 3-1 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) Midfielder Celso Borges scored in each half to help Deportivo La Coruna defeat Las Palmas 3-1 in a match between teams near the bottom of the Spanish league on Monday.

Lucas Perez also scored for Deportivo, which on Thursday lost to Las Palmas 4-1 in a first-leg match in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

Loic Remy opened the scoring for struggling Las Palmas seven minutes into the match at Gran Canaria Stadium.

Deportivo moved farther away from the league relegation zone, reaching 16th place.

It was the team’s first win since reserve team coach Cristobal Parralo took over the squad after Pepe Mel was fired.

It was the sixth straight league loss for Las Palmas, which is only 18th in the standings.

In the other match on Monday, Gerard Moreno scored early in the second half to give lowly Espanyol a 1-0 home win over Real Betis.

