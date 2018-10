WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United says defender Chris Odoi-Atsem has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is scheduled to have four months of chemotherapy.

The 23-year-old was drafted 12th overall by D.C. United in 2017 and has made a total of 10 appearances, with five starts, over the past two seasons for the MLS club.

Odoi-Atsem played college soccer at Maryland.

United announced the news about Odoi-Atsem on Tuesday.