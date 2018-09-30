DC United beats Impact 5-0 to close playoff gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luciano Acosta had a goal and three assists, Wayne Rooney and Paul Arriola each scored two second-half goals, and D.C. United beat the Montreal Impact 5-0 on Saturday night.

United (10-11-8) closed within two points of the Impact (12-15-4) for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. D.C. has two games in hand.

Acosta turned on Yamil Asad’s lead pass with a right-footed shot to open the scoring in the 17th minute.

Rooney swerved past Acosta’s cross, created an opening with his first touch and slotted it back inside the left post to make it 2-0 in the 48th.

United made it 3-0 in the 61st when Rooney found Acosta open on the left side of the area and Acosta sent a pinpoint pass to Arriola for the tap-in. Arriola chipped home Acosta’s pass in the 78th and Rooney caught the goalkeeper out of the net in the 82nd.

Bill Hamid had five saves for his second shutout of the season.