Damir Kreilach scores, Real Salt Lake beats Vancouver 1-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored in the 28th minute and Nick Rimando made five saves for his 10th shutout of the season in Real Salt Lake’s 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Corey Baird put a shot on net, Kreilach took the ball on his head and bounced it past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

Real Salt Lake finished the regular season 16-13-5.

Article continues below ...

Crepeau made three saves for the Whitecaps (8-16-10).