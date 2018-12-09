Mirallas scores late as Fiorentina draws 3-3 at Sassuolo

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan failed to make the most of slips by its Champions League rivals as it was held at home to a 0-0 draw by Torino in Serie A on Sunday.

Patrick Cutrone should have snatched the win for Milan with four minutes remaining but he fired wide of the right post when one-on-one with Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

The 20-year-old Cutrone put his head in his hands in dismay, while other Milan players were also visibly shocked at the miss.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a stunning save in the fifth minute to keep out Iago Falque’s header from close range.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side remained fourth, three points behind Inter Milan, which lost at league leader Juventus on Friday. Milan is a point ahead of Lazio, which drew 2-2 at home to Sampdoria on Saturday.

Torino also remained in the fight for the final Champions League place, and is four points behind Milan.

DEBUT GOAL

In a weekend of late comebacks, Fiorentina winger Kevin Mirallas scored his debut Serie A goal in the 96th minute to help his side rescue a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo.

All goals came after the hour mark, with Alfred Duncan and former Fiorentina forward Khouma Babacar giving Sassuolo a 2-0 lead before Giovanni Simeone pulled one back for the visitors in the 70th.

Sassuolo restored its two-goal advantage 10 minutes from time with a long-range shot from Stefano Sensi.

There was still time for both teams to have a player sent off with Sassuolo substitute Filip Djuricic picking up two yellow cards in his 11 minutes on the pitch.

Nikola Milenkovic was also dismissed following a second booking, shortly after Marco Benassi had closed the gap for Fiorentina.

Cagliara and Sampdoria had scored stoppage-time equalizers in their games on Saturday and Fiorentina followed suit, with Mirallas running onto German Pezzella’s throughball and firing into the far bottom corner.

It was the Belgium international’s first goal for Fiorentina since signing on loan from Everton in August.

Fiorentina slipped to 12th, two points below ninth-placed Sassuolo.

NIGHTMARE START

Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli had a nightmare start to his first match in charge of Genoa.

It got better for Prandelli as his team recovered from going a man and a goal down to draw 1-1 against Spal.

Genoa hired Prandelli and fired Ivan Juric on Friday, the day after the team was knocked out of the Italian Cup by third-division club Virtus Entella.

Genoa captain Domenico Criscito was shown a straight red card in the 11th minute for his very high tackle on Pasquale Schiattarella.

Spal immediately made the most of the numerical advantage. Dias Felipe flicked on Schiattarella’s free kick and Andrea Petagna headed in at the far post.

Genoa had a couple of penalty appeals waved away before it was given one on video review for Mohamed Fares‘ foul on Cristian Romero. Krzysztof Piatek converted into the bottom right corner.

It was the Poland forward’s 11th Serie A goal of the season, moving him one clear of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ciro Immobile at the top of the goalscoring charts.

OTHER MATCHES

Duvan Zapata scored a hat trick as Atalanta won 3-1 at Udinese.

Udinese remained two points off the relegation zone as 18th-placed Bologna lost 2-1 at Empoli, which is only five points above the bottom three itself.

Chievo Verona remained winless and last in the standings but managed a 1-1 draw at Parma despite playing almost 20 minutes with 10 men after midfielder Fabio Depaoli was shown a second yellow card and sent off.