Crew secure 1-0 victory over NYCFC on Zelarrayan’s goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarrayan scored in the 56th minute to lift the Columbus Crew to a 1-0 season-opening win over New York City FC on Sunday.

Zelarrayan bounced off a defender as the ball arrived in the box, spun around and left-footed it into the top far corner from 16 yards.

The Crew outshot New York City FC 11 to five, with seven shots on goal to three for New York City FC.

Eloy Room recorded three saves for Columbus. Sean Johnson had six saves for New York City FC.

Columbus drew six corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given four yellow cards.

The Crew’s next match is Sunday at Seattle. New York City FC visits Toronto FC on Saturday.