Crew beat defending champion Toronto FC 2-0 in MLS opener

TORONTO (AP) Federico Higuain and Gyasi Zardes scored to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday, spoiling the defending MLS champion Reds’ home opener.

Zack Steffen made two saves for Columbus.

Higuain one-timed Milton Valenzuela‘ cross past diving goaltender Alex Bono in the 44th minute. Bono dove to get his hand on the shot, but couldn’t get enough to keep it out. Higuain has 49 goals and 49 assists in 150 career MLS appearances.

Article continues below ...

Zardes scored a minute into the second half, getting his foot on Pedro Santos‘ through ball and putting it past Bono. Zardes joined the Crew in an offseason deal with the L.A. Galaxy.

Toronto lost just one regular-season game last year at BMO Field.

UNION 2, REVOLUTION 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Anthony Fontana and C.J Sapong scored and Philadelphia beat 10-man New England in the opener for both teams, spoiling Brad Friedel’s Revolution coaching debut.

Fontana opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a quick-reacting, left-footed stab to finish Sapong’s redirection of Alejandro Bedoya’s low cross. Fontana, an 18-year-old Union Academy graduate and Homegrown Player signing, was making his MLS debut.

Sapong flicked in Cory Burke’s cross in the 69th minute to make it 2-0.

Antonio Mlinar Delamea was shown a red card in the 24th minute for a takedown from behind of Sapong near the top of the penalty arc.

DYNAMO 4, ATLANTA UNITED 0

HOUSTON (AP) – Andrew Wenger opened the scoring with a tap-in in the fifth minute for Houston.

Alberth Elis outraced a defender to chase down Philippe Senderos‘ long ball and sent a low cross to Wenger. enderos scored on a header in the 23rd minute, and Mauro Manotas cleaned up a loose ball four minutes later. Darwin Ceren scored in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time in his Dynamo debut.

D.C. UNITED 1, ORLANDO CITY 1, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Stefano Pincho tied it in the 93rd minute and 10-man Orlando City salvaged the draw with D.C. United.

Justin Meram sent a ball forward into the area and Jonathan Spector crossed it to Pincho for a close-range finish. Yamil Asad scored on a free kick in the 32nd minute. His service from the left flank went through everybody, including goalkeeper Joe Bendik, to find the net.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, FC DALLAS 1, TIE.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Real Salt Lake’s Marcelo Silva scored an own goal in the 86th minute and FC Dallas escaped with the draw.

Maximiliano Urruti dribbled in from the right corner of the 18-yard box and fired a low hard cross that Silva deflected it into the top of the net.

Joao Plata scored for Real Salt Lake in the 25th minute.

EARTHQUAKES 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Danny Hoesen scored twice, Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and two assists and San Jose beat Minnesota.

Kevin Molino scored twice for Minnesota.