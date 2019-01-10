Copa America tickets go on sale on Thursday

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The first 228,000 match tickets for the Copa America this year in Brazil will go on sale on Thursday.

They will cost from 60 to 890 Brazilian reals ($16 to $240).

Later this year, more than 770,000 tickets will be on sale.

The Copa America has 26 matches from June 14 to the July 7 final over five host cities: Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Salvador and Porto Alegre.

Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay will head three groups that will be filled with defending champion Chile, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela plus guests Qatar and Japan.

Host Brazil will play the opener in Sao Paulo at Morumbi Stadium. Its opponent will be known in the Jan. 24 draw.

The final will be at Maracana Stadium in Rio.

Director of operations Agberto Guimaraes said on Thursday the organizing committee expects high attendance, considering the nearly full stadia in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup. But he doesn’t rule out slow sales seeing as Brazil has been mired in an economic crisis since 2015.

“We have a great product in our hands, we have great teams playing at this event, some of the best players in the world are taking part of this event,” Guimaraes said. “If it doesn’t happen, we will have to be very creative to sell these tickets and to fill the stadia.”

Thiago Jannuzzi, competition manager for the Copa America organizing committee, believes the foreigners who did not attend the 2014 World Cup will come.

“Peru had a big number of supporters in Russia. And they have shown a big interest as well to come here. It will be the same with countries that haven’t been to a World Cup because they will have an opportunity to be at a country that has modern venues, hosted a World Cup recently, and that can build a football party of great quality,” Januzzi said.

Organizers promised no public funds will be spent on preparing the tournament.