Columbus hosts Toronto FC in conference matchup

Toronto FC (9-10-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (7-14-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action.

The Crew are 5-6-4 against conference opponents. Columbus is 4-8-0 in games decided by one goal.

Toronto FC is 8-3-4 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto FC has given up 25 of its 41 goals conceded in the second half of contests.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Federico Higuain leads Columbus with three assists. Pedro Santos has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Alejandro Pozuelo has nine goals and five assists for Toronto FC. Jozy Altidore has four goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.6 assists, four shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Federico Higuain (injured), Ricardo Clark (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured).

Toronto FC: None listed.