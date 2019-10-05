Chicago visits Orlando City SC in conference action

Chicago Fire (9-12-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (9-14-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts the Chicago Fire in a conference matchup.

Orlando City SC is 5-9-7 against conference opponents. Orlando City SC is 5-9-0 in matches decided by one goal.

The Fire are 5-7-9 against conference opponents. Bastian Schweinsteiger ranks seventh in MLS play with 10 cards, all of them yellow. Chicago has 62 cards, accruing two red cards.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nani has 12 goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Benji Michel has three goals over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Nico Gaitan has four goals and 10 assists for Chicago. Nemanja Nikolic has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 2-3-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Chicago: 4-2-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Cristian Higuita (injured).

Chicago: None listed.