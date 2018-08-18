Finally! Kane ends August hoodoo in Premier League

Chelsea and Arsenal served up a feast of goals in a thrilling London derby in the Premier League.

Across the capital, Harry Kane was happy with just the one goal to end his August hoodoo in England’s top division.

Chelsea scored twice in the opening 20 minutes, conceded twice before halftime and had a late winner through Marcos Alonso in a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

In a game between teams with newly hired managers, Maurizio Sarri will be delighted with the attacking spark his Chelsea team has shown in the opening two games of the Premier League. It also scored three times in a win against Huddersfield last week.

But it’s two straight losses for Arsenal manager Unai Emery, whose side is showing the same defensive frailties as it did in the final seasons of predecessor Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign.

After 15 games and more than 1,000 minutes, Kane finally scored a top-flight goal in August to seal Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Fulham at Wembley Stadium.

Spurs have also won their first two games after an offseason when they didn’t buy a single player.