Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals for PSG in 5-0 win at Angers

PARIS (AP) Edinson Cavani passed 100 league goals for Paris Saint-Germain as the unbeaten French leader romped over Angers 5-0 on Saturday.

PSG’s other goals came from teen star Kylian Mbappe, with two, and Germany winger Julian Draxler in a contest that showed PSG’s attacking might – even without Neymar.

Neymar’s countryman, Dani Alves, set up Mbappe in the fifth minute and Draxler in the 14th. Mbappe’s clever back heel allowed Cavani to sweep in his 100th league goal for the club in the 30th.

Draxler set up Cavani for the fourth goal and his 101st in just 144 games, with a pass from the right following a quick PSG counterattack an hour in. The typically hard-working Cavani started the move by winning the ball deep inside his own half.

PSG’s fifth of a demoralizing day for Angers at home came from Mbappe following another break from inside PSG’s half.

Substitute Lucas played Mbappe clean through, and the 18-year-old France international sprinted clear and round the goalkeeper.

”Perhaps I hadn’t prepared the players well enough mentally for this match, and that’s my fault,” Angers coach Stephane Moulin said. ”We gave them it on a plate.”

PSG has 39 goals in 12 league games – which is great for the forwards but not much fun for goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

”We worked very hard today and we managed to develop our game on a difficult pitch,” Areola said. ”Cavani is magnificent and we’re happy when he’s in this kind of form. We’ll keep pushing him.”

PSG remains four points ahead of second-place Monaco, which went one better than PSG with a 6-0 home win against Guingamp.

Monaco’s forward line was missing 13-goal top scorer Radamel Falcao, who was injured for the third game running, but it made no difference.

Argentine striker Guido Carrillo and Mali midfielder Adama Traore got two goals each, while Senegal striker Balde Keita and Brazilian midfielder Fabinho – with a penalty – grabbed the other goals.

CANARIES FLYING HIGH

Claudio Ranieri’s Nantes climbed up to third place with a 2-1 home win against mid-table Toulouse.

Nantes, which is nicknamed Canaries because of its bright yellow strip, scored through midfielder Adrien Thomasson and striker Emiliano Sala.

Ranieri, who led unheralded Leicester to the English Premier League title in 2016, took charge of Nantes this season and his side sits five points behind Monaco.

OTHER MATCHES

Striker Giovanni Sio’s well-taken late goal put Montpellier ahead, but Amiens midfielder Danilo Avelar equalized for the visitors with an even better effort.

As a high ball dropped down near the penalty area, Avelar jumped up to volley a scissor-kick home in the 88th for 1-1.

Troyes moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 home win against 10-man Strasbourg. Striker Nuno Da Costa was sent off in the first half.