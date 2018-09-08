Carli Lloyd scores as Sky Blue gets 1st win in season finale

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Carli Lloyd scored in the 74th minute and Sky Blue defeated the Orlando Pride 1-0 Saturday in the final game of the National Women’s Soccer League regular season for the team’s only win.

Sky Blue finished 1-17-6, struggling despite the addition of the former FIFA Player of the Year , a New Jersey native who came to the team in a three-team draft-day trade.

The Pride finished 8-10-6, with four straight losses.

The Portland Thorns host the Seattle Reign on Saturday in one playoffs semifinal, and North Carolina hosts the Chicago Red Stars the next day. The championship match for the nine-team league is set for Sept. 22.

In addition to trouble on the field, Sky Blue was criticized for poor living and working conditions for its players, brought to light by former player Sam Kerr.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, part owner of the team, has vowed more oversight.

“Like male athletes, women athletes deserve a first-rate experience, both in the workplace and off the field. It is clear that the players on Sky Blue FC have not consistently received such treatment. That is simply not acceptable,” he said in a July statement .