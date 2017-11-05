Cahill to travel to Honduras for World Cup playoff

SYDNEY (AP) Veteran striker Tim Cahill has overcome an injury scare and will join Australia in Honduras next week for the first leg of its inter-continental World Cup qualifyng playoff.

The 37-year-old Cahill, Australia’s all-time leading goalscorer, limped from the field with an ankle injury during Melbourne City’s 1-0 loss to Sydney FC in an A-League match Friday in a shock for Socceroos fans.

But in a statement on Sunday, Football Federation Australia said Cahill will make the 30-hour trip to Honduras for the Nov. 10 match at San Pedro Sula, though he will leave a day after his teammates.

FFA said ”Cahill’s delayed departure to Honduras is part of the monitoring and rehabilitation process that has been put in place for an ankle injury…

”Cahill was cleared of a fractured ankle on Saturday. However, he will require continued assessment and treatment before a determination regarding his eligibility for the forthcoming matches is made by the Socceroos coaching and medical staff.”

Winger Robbie Kruse has been ruled out of the first leg match after suffering a knee injury while playing for Bochum in Germany’s Budesliga 2. He is expected to be fit for the second leg at Sydney on Nov. 15.