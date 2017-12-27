Cagliari forward Joao Pedro given 4-match ban for stamp

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) Cagliari forward Joao Pedro has been issued a four-match ban for simulation and stamping on Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa.

Joao Pedro was sent off in stoppage time of Cagliari’s 1-0 defeat to Fiorentina on Friday in Serie A after stomping on Chiesa’s foot, and was given a three-match ban for that incident.

The Brazilian was banned for another match because he received his fifth yellow card of the season for diving in the penalty area.

The 25-year-old Joao Pedro will miss Cagliari’s league matches against Atalanta, Juventus, AC Milan, and Crotone.

Cagliari is 16th in the 20-team league, two points above the relegation zone.