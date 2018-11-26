Cagliari draws Torino 0-0 to step toward Serie A safety

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) — Relegation-threatened Cagliari gained a precious point by holding Torino to 0-0 on Monday in Serie A.

Goalkeeper Alessio Cragno had a solid performance to deny Torino forwards Andrea Belotti and Simone Zaza on numerous chances.

Torino was without coach Walter Mazzarri, who has left the squad temporarily due to health issues.

Torino won the previous four meetings, outscoring Cagliari 14-4.

Cagliari moved up to 13th, four points above the drop zone.

Torino is 11th.