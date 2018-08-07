Burnley sign former England goalkeeper Joe Hart

LONDON (AP) — Burnley signed goalkeeper Joe Hart on a two-year deal from Manchester City on Tuesday.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was not expecting to be in the market for a goalkeeper until injuries to Nick Pope and Tom Heaton — both England internationals. The club did not disclose a fee.

Hart spent 12 years at City and won two Premier League titles, but he dropped in the pecking order after Pep Guardiola’s arrival and spent the last two seasons on loan to Torino and West Ham.

The 31-year-old Hart also lost his place in England’s World Cup squad.

“Hart’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated,” City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement. “His passion for and commitment to this club, evidenced by a remarkable tally of 348 appearances, means he will rightly be regarded as a City legend in perpetuity.”

DANISH U20 WINGER TO BRIGHTON

Brighton signed 20-year-old winger Anders Dreyer from Danish league club Esbjerg for an undisclosed fee.

Dreyer, a Denmark youth international, will initially join Brighton’s under-23 squad.

Dreyer topped the scoring in the Danish first division last season and helped Esbjerg win promotion back to the top league.