Brighton all but safe after 1-1 draw vs Southampton in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Brighton all but secured another season in the Premier League despite allowing a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Thursday.

Danny Ings scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season to level for the hosts in the 66th minute, but the point almost certainly guarantees safety for Brighton. Graham Potter’s team is six points clear of the relegation zone with two rounds to go.

Brighton, which was coming off a 5-0 loss to Manchester City, took the lead through Neal Maupay’s first-half strike. Tariq Lamptey’s throw-in from the right was flicked on toward Maupay, who had time and space to drill home left-footed and claim his 10th goal of the season.

Southampton improved considerably after the break and Ings hit the right post from the edge of the box before the rebound was blocked on the line by Brighton captain Lewis Dunk.

Southampton’s pressure eventually paid off with 24 minutes to go.

Ings ran onto Nathan Redmond’s through ball and calmly drew goalkeeper Mat Ryan before slotting into the bottom right corner.

Southampton nearly netted a winner but Ryan somehow got his fingertips to a thunderous 25-yard strike from Jannik Vestergaard to turn it on to the underside of the crossbar.