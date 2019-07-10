Brazil picks 4 venues in 3 cities for U17 World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Four stadiums in three Brazilian cities will host the Under-17 World Cup.

FIFA announced Wednesday that the home team will open the tournament at Bezerrão Stadium in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, on Oct. 26. The same arena will host the final on Nov. 17.

Goiânia, also in Brazil’s center, picked the Serrinha Stadium and the Olímpico Stadium as its venues.

The southeastern city of Cariacica will stage matches at the Kléber Andrade Stadium.

None of those venues were used during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Three-time winner Brazil will host the U17 World Cup for the first time after FIFA stripped Peru of its hosting rights, citing concerns about infrastructure.

England lifted the trophy in 2017 in India.

The 24 teams involved will learn their adversaries at the draw in Zurich on Thursday.