Alberth Elis scores twice, Dynamo beat Fire 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) Bradley-Wright Phillips scored two second-half goals in the New York Red Bulls’ 3-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday night.

New York (7-3-0) has won four in a row, outscoring its opponents 12-4 during that span.

Wright-Phillips headed home Michael Murillo’s cross to the center of the box to give the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute. About four minutes later, Wright-Phillips capped the scoring with a header, off an entry from Alejandro Romero Gamarra, that banged in off the crossbar.

Atlanta’s Ezequiel Barco put away a deflected through pass from Miguel Almiron to open the scoring in the 26th minute.

Daniel Royer converted from the spot in the 42nd to make it 1-1 after Wright-Phillips drew a foul in the area conceded by Miles Robinson.

Atlanta (8-3-1) lost for just the second time since opening day.

Wright-Phillips has eight goals this season, tied with Almiron and Columbus’ Gyasi Zardes for the most in MLS. Atlanta’s Greg Garza was shown a straight red card in the 71st minute for a serious foul.

DYNAMO 3, FIRE 2

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) – Alberth Elis scored two second-half goals to help Houston beat Chicago for its first road win of the season.

Elis, on a one-on-one breakaway, cut back to evade defender Johan Kappelhof and ripped a right-footer from the center of the box into the back of the net to give Houston (4-3-3) a 3-2 lead in the 74th minute.

The Dynamo’s Romell Quioto opened the scoring in the fourth, running onto a long through ball from Tomas Martinez and rolling the finish past sliding goalkeeper Richard Sanchez. Nemanja Nikolic tied it in the 14th minute and then fed Diego Campos for a goal about two minutes later. Elis converted from the spot to make it 2-2 early in the second half after Mauro Manotas drew a foul in the area conceded by Sanchez.

Chicago (3-6-2) has lost three of its last four games.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 1, TIE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Khiry Shelton scored his first goal of the season in Sporting Kansas City’s tie with Minnesota United.

Sporting (7-2-3) is unbeaten in its last three games and has just one loss since opening day.

Shelton, acquired by trade from New York City FC in December, headed home a corner kick by Johnny Russell to open the scoring in the eighth minute. Darwin Quintero put away the rebound of his own stopped header to tie it for Minnesota (4-7-1) in the 20th minute.