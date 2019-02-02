Berhalter makes 2 changes for US in match vs. Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter has made two changes to his lineup in his second game leading the national team.

Midfielders Wil Trapp and Paul Arriola will replace former captain Michael Bradley and Jeremy Ebobisse in the starting lineup for Saturday’s exhibition against Costa Rica. The other nine starters are the same as they were for the 3-0 win over Panama in Berhalter’s debut last Sunday.

Defenders Nick Lima, Daniel Lovitz and Corey Baird, and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic all are getting their second starts after making their debuts against Panama.

Defender Aaron Long will serve as the captain for the second straight game.

The other starters on a team with only players from MLS are goalkeeper Zack Steffen, forward Gyasi Zardes, midfielder Christian Roldan and defender Walker Zimmerman.

The starting lineup has an average age of 24 years, 268 days, and only Arriola, Trapp and Zardes have appeared for the national team at least 10 times in their careers.

The Americans are allowed to dress 20 players for the game. Russell Canouse, Mark McKenzie and Keegan Rosenberry are the three players out of uniform for the game.

The only available player who hasn’t appeared for the national team is defender Auston Trusty.