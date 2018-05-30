BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times are Eastern.

FRIDAY, June 1

SOC–WCUP-LGBT FANS

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia – Russia’s gay community lives under a law which makes it almost hard to discuss same-sex relationships publicly. The country is professing a tolerant attitude for the World Cup, but some worry that means foreign fans will get special treatment while locals struggle. It also poses a challenge for FIFA, which is hosting the next World Cup in Qatar, a country where gay sex between men is illegal. By Iuliia Subbotovska and James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 700 words, AP photos by 5 a.m. Friday.

SUNDAY, June 3

SOC–MLS-WCUP-CLUB VS. COUNTRY

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – It’s a delicate balance between club and country for those players in Major League Soccer with the opportunity to play in the upcoming World Cup. Their club performance has gotten them in position to be considered for a spot on soccer’s biggest stage, but the last thing any of them want to do is create any undue risks to put their participation in Russia in jeopardy. Players in other leagues around the world face the same risks, but it’s elevated in MLS where many players bound for Russia were playing up through the last weekend of May before joining their national teams. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 3 a.m. Sunday.

