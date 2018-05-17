BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or 877-836-9477. For reruns, call the Service Desk 800-838-4616 or your local AP bureau.

As with all our operations, we welcome and want your feedback. If you have thoughts or questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, deputy sports editor for presentation and storytelling, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Article continues below ...

All times are Eastern.

—

FRIDAY, May 18

SAI–AROUND THE WORLD RACE-ENVIRONMENT

NEWPORT, R.I. – It was only natural for the Volvo Ocean Race to do everything it can to minimize its impact on the environment, but the around the world sailing race wasn’t content to just write a check to offset its carbon footprint. ”The environment is our racetrack, it’s our playground,” said Meegan Jones, who calls herself the plastic police for the event. By Jimmy Golen. About 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Friday.

SOC–WCUP-WHITE ELEPHANTS

VOLGOGRAD, Russia – Several of Russia’s 12 World Cup stadiums look set to be dramatically underused after the tournament. That’s a worry for the Russian government, which will almost certainly foot the bill, and for FIFA, which faced heavy criticism over white-elephant arenas in South Africa and Brazil. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 12 p.m. Friday.

SUNDAY, May 20

SOC–WCUP-THE POGBA EFFECT

TORCY, France – Not all of the money that will change hands after the World Cup, when clubs trade players who distinguish themselves on football’s biggest stage, will line the pockets of selling clubs, agents and the players themselves. A little slice of the wealth will also trickle down to football’s grassroots, to unpretentious, volunteer-run clubs where kids take first steps toward their big dreams of making a career in the sport. By John Leicester. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Sunday.

MONDAY, May 21

LACROSSE IN LIMBO

Three predominantly Native American youth lacrosse teams in South Dakota are trying to find opponents after being kicked out of their league amid their concerns about racial abuse. Coaches and players are angry, but their first priority is getting back on the field. They’re finding support as they work to find ways to continue playing a game that originated with their ancestors and means a lot more to them than just competition. By Blake Nicholson. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Monday.

SOC–WCUP-DOPING

SARANSK, Russia – Russia’s World Cup comes in the wake of a vast doping scandal, with some Russian soccer players treated as suspects. The host city of Saransk was an Olympic gold-medal factory for Russia, but its sports reputation now lies in tatters. Many there still see a notorious coach as a hero despite more than 30 doping cases. By James Ellingworth. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 12 p.m. Monday.

TUESDAY, May 22

SOC–EGYPT-SALAH PHENOMENA

NAGRIG, Egypt – At Mohamed Salah’s Nile delta village of Nagrig in Egypt, residents boast of how the Liverpool winger has poured millions of pounds into the village, with the beneficiaries’ list including a school, a mosque, a youth center and a dialysis machine at a nearby hospital. His success as a footballer in Europe’s most attractive league has inspired many parents in Nagrig to send their children to soccer academies in the hope that maybe one day they can emulate his success. By Hamza Hendawi. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

—

Again, if you have questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia at 215-446-6632 or ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Thanks,

AP Sports