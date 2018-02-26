Bayern wing Coman out ‘several weeks’ with left ankle injury

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman was ruled out for ”several weeks” on Monday after an operation on his left ankle.

The France international tore the syndesmosis joint in the upper part of the ankle on Saturday during a 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin.

Coman, who went on as a substitute in the 68th minute, was injured while running for the ball. Bayern had already made its three substitutes, however, so the 21-year-old Coman was forced to finish the game despite his discomfort.

Article continues below ...

Bayern said doctor Ulrich Stoeckle conducted a ”successful” operation on Monday but the player ”will be out for several weeks.”

French sports newspaper L’Equipe reported Coman was likely to be out for two months, ruling him out of decisive games for Bayern in the Champions League and German Cup.

Coman was enjoying an outstanding season under coach Jupp Heynckes, keeping compatriot Franck Ribery on the bench for the Champions League game against Besiktas, against which he scored in the 5-0 rout.

Altogether Coman made 21 appearances in the Bundesliga, chipping in three goals and setting up four more, as well as playing in six Champions League (two goals) and four in the German Cup (two goals).