Hertha Berlin, Duesseldorf, Wolfsburg all win in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich edged into the third round of the German Cup with a 2-1 win at fourth-tier SV Roedinghausen on Tuesday.

Bayern looked to be in control after early goals from Sandro Wagner and Thomas Mueller but was left hanging on after Linus Meyer pulled one back for the underdogs early in the second half.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac used up some time to see out the win by bringing on Meritan Shabani for Franck Ribery in the last minute.

The home side’s coach, Enrico Maassen, had been looking forward to the Bavarian powerhouse’s visit, calling it “the game of our lives.”

“We wished for a big team and we got the biggest,” Maassen said.

Bayern was awarded two penalties early on after Renato Sanches set up Wagner to open the scoring. Mueller converted the first spot kick before Sanches fired his against the crossbar.

The fourth-tier side kept the score down until the break, then shocked the visitors when Meyer threw himself at Kelvin Lunga’s cross to score.

Despite support from the majority of the 16,000 fans in nearby Osnabrueck, Roedinghausen was unable to find the equalizer.

Also, Brazilian midfielder Caiuby scored in extra time to give Augsburg a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Bundesliga rival Mainz.

Hamburger SV’s 3-0 win at third-division SV Wehen Wiesbaden was marred by pyrotechnics from the visiting fans. Referee Matthias Joellenbeck walked off the pitch, interrupting the game and forcing Hamburg’s players to appeal to the own supporters to desist.

Fortuna Duesseldorf forgot about its Bundesliga troubles with a 5-1 rout of fourth-tier side SSV Ulm earlier Tuesday.

Duesseldorf, on a five-game losing run in the league after its return to the top flight, put one foot in the next round with a 4-1 lead at halftime and sealed its progress thanks to Marvin Ducksch’s second goal with 20 minutes remaining.

Hertha Berlin progressed with a 2-0 win at second-division Darmstadt, and Wolfsburg prevailed at Bundesliga rival Hannover 2-0.

Paderborn won 3-0 at fifth-tier BSG Chemie Leipzig to complete away wins in all the early games.