Bayern forgets league troubles with beers at Oktoberfest

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s players and coach temporarily put aside their problems on the field to visit the annual Oktoberfest celebrations on Sunday.

Wearing traditional leather trousers, players posed for photographs with their families, with women dressed in the dirndl dresses of the region.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac posed with chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge holding giant mugs of beer, but Kovac looked preoccupied with his job reportedly on the line ahead of the international break.

Bayern lost 3-0 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, stretching its winless run to four games. Kovac’s team, which started the season with seven wins across all competitions, is four points behind Borussia Dortmund after seven rounds of the Bundesliga.

While Rummenigge and club president Uli Hoeness have declined to comment, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic appeared to defend the coach on Saturday.

“We have to get out of here again. We’ll only do that if we pull back together again,” Salihamidzic said.