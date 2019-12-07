Barcelona routs Mallorca 5-2 with Messi hat trick

MADRID (AP) — It was showtime for Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium.

Lionel Messi had a hat trick. Luis Suárez scored with a superb backheeled goal. There was even an assist by goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen to Antoine Griezmann’s first goal in six Spanish league matches.

With one of its best performances of the season, Barcelona cruised to a 5-2 win over promoted Mallorca on Saturday, keeping pace with Real Madrid and regaining the league lead.

Madrid had beaten Espanyol 2-0 earlier Saturday to provisionally move to the top, but Barcelona’s win left the teams tied on points and the Catalan club ahead on goal difference.