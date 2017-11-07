Austrian club fined for fans’ racist abuse of opponent

VIENNA (AP) An Austrian third-division club has been fined 3,000 euros ($3,470) for racist chants by its fans during a cup match against top-flight team Altach which led to an opposition player being sent off.

The Austrian Football Association says Union Gurten fans racially abused Altach’s Bernard Tekpetey in extra time of the Sept. 20 match after the Ghanaian striker scored the winning goal.

Tekpetey reacted to the insults by gesturing toward the fans, and was sent off.

Article continues below ...

The league disciplinary committee banned him for two matches, defending the referee’s decision despite acknowledging Tekpetey was provoked.

Also, Union Gurten must participate in an anti-racism workshop.

A two-time international for Ghana, the 20-year-old Tekpetey joined Altach on loan from Schalke in the offseason.