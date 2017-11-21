Australia coach quits despite guiding Socceroos to World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) Ange Postecoglou has quit as Australia coach a week after the Socceroos secured a spot at next year’s World Cup with an intercontinental win over Honduras.

Speculation about Postecoglou’s future has increased since a newspaper report in the wake of Australia’s Asian playoff win over Syria last month suggested he would not take the team to Russia regardless of what happened against Honduras.

Postecoglou refused to comment on the reports. On Wednesday, he called a morning news conference with the chief executive of Football Federation Australia to announce his decision to stand down.

Postecoglou took over as Australia’s head coach before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and guided the team to the Asian Cup title in 2015.