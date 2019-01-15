Australia beats Syria 3-2, advances to last 16 at Asian Cup

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Defending champion Australia advanced to the last 16 at the Asian Cup on Tuesday, getting a stoppage-time goal from Tom Rogic to beat Syria 3-2.

Needing a draw to ensure finishing runner-up in Group B behind Jordan, Australia twice let leads slip before Rogic scored.

Palestine’s 0-0 draw with Jordan in Abu Dhabi means it can still advance as one of the four best third-place teams.

The Palestinians have two points and will go through if enough low-ranked teams in other groups draw their games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Australia will play 2011 champion Japan or Uzbekistan in the knockout round next week.