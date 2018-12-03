Atletico Madrid’s Costa to undergo left foot surgery

MADRID (AP) — Striker Diego Costa will undergo foot surgery and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

Atletico Madrid says Costa will be operated on his left foot this week in Brazil with the supervision of Atletico doctors.

The Brazil-born player had been bothered by the foot injury for a few weeks. He said he wasn’t being able to play at full strength because of the injury.

Costa needed similar surgery on the same foot 12 years ago.

Atletico is third in the Spanish league, three points behind leader Barcelona after 14 matches.