Atletico and Real Madrid draw first derby at Metropolitano

MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid played to a scoreless draw in their first derby at new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, leaving both teams further away from Spanish league leader Barcelona.

Barcelona won at Leganes 3-0 earlier and ended the day 10 points in front of both Madrid clubs after 12 matches. The thriving Catalan club is seven points in front of second-place Valencia, which will try to extend its seven-game winning streak at Espanyol on Sunday.

The draw extended Atletico’s winless run at its new stadium to five matches. It has won only two of its seven games at the venue on the outskirts of Madrid. It drew three straight entering this weekend. Diego Simeone’s team has won only two of its last 10 games in all competitions.

Article continues below ...

Both teams will have to remain nearly perfect for the rest of the season to try to catch up to Barcelona, which has won 11 of its 12 league matches.