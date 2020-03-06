Atlanta United FC hosts FC Cincinnati in home opener

FC Cincinnati (0-1-0, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (1-0-0, second in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts FC Cincinnati in first home game of the season.

Atlanta United FC went 18-12-4 overall in the 2019 season while going 12-2-3 at home. Atlanta United FC averaged 1.7 goals on 5.1 shots on goal per game last season.

FC Cincinnati went 6-22-6 overall and 3-11-3 on the road in the 2019 season. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.9 goals on 3.6 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Miles Robinson (injured), Edgar Castillo (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Joseph-Claude Gyau.