Atlanta United All-Star Nagbe injured, to miss 2 to 3 months
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United midfielder Darlington Nagbe is expected to miss two to three months with a right adductor injury.
Nagbe suffered the injury during the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Portland.
Nagbe, acquired in December from Portland, leads Atlanta United in minutes. He has been selected to play in the MLS All-Star Game in Atlanta on Aug. 1.
Article continues below ...
Nagbe has not scored this season, but he has three assists.