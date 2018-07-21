Atlanta’s Martinez sets MLS record with 6th career hat trick

ATLANTA (AP) Josef Martinez set an MLS record with his sixth career hat trick and Atlanta United rallied to beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday.

Martinez has a league-leading 22 goals in 22 appearances this season. With 12 game left, he’s on pace to break the MLS season record of 27 held by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Martinez tied it at 1 for Atlanta (13-4-5) in the 30th minute, beating goalkeeper David Ousted to Hector Villalba’s cross and finishing with a header. Martinez headed home the deflection off Andrew Carleton’s cross in the 54th minute, then rounded Ousted on a breakaway for an open-net finish in the 73rd.

Zoltan Stieber scored for D.C. United (3-8-5) in the eighth minute.

SOUNDERS 2, WHITECAPS 0

SEATTLE (AP) – Nicolas Lodeiro scored twice in the first half in Seattle’s victory over Vancouver.

Seattle (5-9-5) extended its season-high unbeaten streak to four games (2-0-2). Vancouver (7-9-5) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Lodeiro opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he converted a penalty kick for the second straight game, this one after defender Doneil Henry was called for hand ball in the box. Lodeiro made it 2-0 in the 31st, curling in a 25-yard shot from the left of the arc.

Vancouver played a man down after midfielder Efrain Juarez was ejected in the 77th minute. He was issued a yellow for a hard tackle, then moments later a straight red for contact with the referee.

GALAXY 3, UNION 1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal and an assist and Los Angeles beat Philadelphia for its third straight victory.

Ibrahimovic one-timed Romain Alessandrini’s pass into the right corner to make it 2-1 in the 63rd minute. Michael Ciani added another for the Galaxy (9-7-4) in the 82nd minute with his first goal of the season. Alessandrini assisted on the play.

Ola Kamara tied it at 1 in the 48th minute, finishing Ibrahimovic’s through ball with a chip over outstretched goalkeeper Andre Blake. It was Kamara’s eighth goal of the season.

C.J. Sapong opened the scoring for the Union (7-10-3) in the 29th minute.

TORONTO FC 2, FIRE 1

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) – Jonathan Osorio broke a tie in the 65th minute and Toronto FC held on to beat Chicago.

Osorio helped Toronto FC (5-11-4) regain the lead it gave away three minutes earlier, easily tucking it home after goalkeeper Richard Sanchez misplayed Marco Delgado’s through ball.

Nemanja Nikolic tied it at 1 for the Fire (6-11-5) in the 62nd minute. Raheem Edwards flicked Aleksandar Katai’s free kick back across goal and Nikolic headed it home from close range.

Sebastian Giovinco settled Michael Bradley’s long ball and dribbled to the center of the area where he powered home a right-footed finish in the 47th minute.

RED BULLS 2, REVOLUTION 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – Daniel Royer and Bradley Wright-Phillips scored to help New York beat New England.

Royer tapped in Marc Rzatkowski’s free kick from near the corner to open the scoring in the 69th minute. Wright-Phillips connected on a header in the 80th for his 99th MLS goal.

The Red Bulls (12-5-2) have won five of their last six. New England (7-7-7) has lost three in a row.

CREW 3, ORLANDO CITY 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Will Trapp scored in stoppage time to lift Columbus past Orlando City.

Trapp scored on a deep blast for his first goal of the season and second in his MLS career.

Gyasi Zardes scored twice for Columbus (9-7-6) in the game delayed 41 minutes at the start because of bad weather. Sacha Kljestan and Stefano Pinho scored for Orlando (7-12-1).

FC DALLAS 1, DYNAMO 1, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) – FC Dallas and Houston each scored early goals in the draw.

Matt Hedges put Dallas (11-3-6) ahead 47 seconds into the game with his first goal of the season, converting a header off a cross from Santiago Mosquera. Houston (7-6-6) tied it in the eight on Mauro Manotas‘ 10th goal of the season. He scored on a header off Romell Quioto’s cross.

TIMBERS 2, IMPACT 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) –Diego Valeri scored the lone second-half goal and Portland extended its MLS unbeaten streak to 13 games.

Saphir Taider and Matteo Mancosu scored for Montreal in the first half. Portland’s Samuel Armenteros had his seventh goal in nine games.

It was Impact’s first tie in 22 games this season. Coming into the match, Montreal (9-12-1) was the only MLS team without a tie in 2018.

Trailing 2-1 at halftime, Portland (8-3-7) turned up the pressure, outshooting the Impact 12-3 during the second half. Valeri broke through during the 64th minute, scoring on a short header off a rebounded shot.

RAPIDS 2, REAL SALT LAKE 2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Dillon Serna’s goal in the 88th minute lifted Colorado to a draw with Real Salt Lake.

Serna entered the game at the 85th minute and replaced Kortne Ford. Shortly thereafter, Colorado’s Edgar Castillo put together a run on the left side, weaved through Salt Lake defenders and fired a shot saved by Nick Rimando. Serna continued his run and from a difficult angle at left got the rebound past Rimando.

Damir Kreilach scored in the 11th minute for Salt Lake (9-9-3) on a lunging header off a cross from Joao Plata. Six minutes later, Plata made it a 2-0 contest with his shot off a cross from Jefferson Savarino.

Colorado (4-11-5) regrouped and Jack McBean scored on a penalty kick to make it 2-1 in the 33rd.