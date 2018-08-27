Athletic concedes late in 2-2 draw against surprising Huesca

MADRID (AP) — A week after scoring in stoppage-time to secure its opening victory in the Spanish league, Athletic Bilbao conceded late Monday to squander a chance for its second straight win.

Athletic took a two-goal lead into the final half-hour at San Mames Stadium but conceded in the 71st and 87th minutes against promoted club Huesca to miss the opportunity to join Barcelona and Real Madrid as the only teams with a perfect start after two rounds in La Liga.

Athletic had beaten Leganes 2-1, thanks to Iker Muniain’s goal three minutes into injury time, in its first match.

Huesca also had a chance to open with two straight victories following a surprise 2-1 win at Eibar but the last-minute away draw was another impressive result for the small northeastern club playing in Spain’s first division for the first time.

PERFECT NO MORE

Levante — which opened with a surprising 3-0 win at Real Betis — missed its own shot at a perfect start by losing 2-1 to Celta Vigo at home.

Pione Sisto opened the scoring for the visitors with an impressive angled shot just 10 minutes into the match in Valencia. Maxi Gomez added to the lead before halftime, before Jose Luis Morales pulled Levante closer by converting a penalty kick in the 78th.

Celta had opened with a 1-1 home draw against Espanyol.