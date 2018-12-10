Athletic Bilbao winless streak in Liga ends on late penalty

MADRID (AP) — Veteran striker Aritz Aduriz converted a penalty kick in stoppage time to end Athletic Bilbao’s 13-game winless streak in the Spanish league on Monday.

Aduriz calmly converted his shot from the spot to give the hosts their first league win — 1-0 over Girona — since the first round in August.

Athletic seemed headed to another draw until Jonas Ramalho fouled Iker Muniain inside the area.

The result moved the Basque Country club even on points with Villarreal, the first team outside the relegation zone.

It was Athletic’s first match with coach Gaizka Garitano in command. He replaced Eduardo Berizzo, who was fired last week.

Athletic had only three wins this season, with the other two coming against lowly Huesca in the Copa del Rey.

Girona, which was unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, dropped to ninth in the league.

The Catalan club had a 19th-minute goal disallowed after video review because of a handball by striker Cristhian Stuani before he scored.

Leader Barcelona has a two-point lead over Sevilla and Atletico Madrid after 15 matches. Real Madrid is five points back, in fourth place.