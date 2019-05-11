Atalanta moves to 3rd in Serie A after beating Genoa 2-1

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta kept alive its dream of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time by beating relegation-threatened Genoa 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

Halftime substitute Musa Barrow scored seconds after the interval and Timothy Castagne doubled Atalanta’s lead in the 53rd minute as the team stretched its unbeaten streak to 11 matches and moved to third in Serie A.

Goran Pandev netted a consolation for Genoa a minute from time.

Atalanta moved two points above fourth-placed Inter Milan, which hosts already-relegated Chievo Verona on Monday.

The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League. AC Milan and Roma are four points below Inter.

Milan visits Fiorentina later, while Roma hosts Italian champion Juventus on Sunday. There are two rounds remaining after this weekend.

Genoa remained four points above the relegation zone.